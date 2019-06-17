Photos From the Scene of Downtown Dallas Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Photos From the Scene of Downtown Dallas Shooting

By Eline de Bruijn

A suspected active shooter who fired on a federal court building Monday morning was taken into custody, police said. Our reporters and photographers were on the scene. If you have photos or videos, you can email them to isee@nbcdfw.com
