T. Boone Pickens sits down for an interview with NBC 5.

Legendary oilman T. Boone Pickens, who died Sept. 11 at 91 years old, shared his final message in a letter posted to LinkedIn Wednesday.

Pickens started, "If you are reading this, I have passed on from this world," before he delved into reflections on what made him successful and offered up his key principles.

His advice included things like a maintaining a strong work ethic, being ready to make decisions and staying humble.

Pickens touched on one of his favorite poems, "Indispensable Man" by Saxon White and remembered advice his grandmother gave him: "Sonny, I don't care who you are. Some day you're going to have to sit on your own bottom."

Moving forward, Pickens' social media pages will be managed by T. Boone Pickens Foundation team members.

Pickens' funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas.