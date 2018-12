Dozens of Catholics from north Texas started to gather Tuesday night at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for its annual celebration. The events will include a serenade to the Virgin as well as a midnight mass celebrated by bishop Edward J. Burns. On Wednesday, December 12th, more than 2,000 are expected to join in singing “Las Mañanitas” to the Virgin at 5:00 a.m. The cathedral is located on 2215 Ross Avenue. Below are some images from the events that started Tuesday evening.