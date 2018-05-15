 Arlington Pulls Out of Amazon HQ2 Bid, Reveals Proposal Details - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Amazon HQ2

Amazon HQ2

Continuing coverage of North Texas' bid for Amazon HQ2

Arlington Pulls Out of Amazon HQ2 Bid, Reveals Proposal Details

8 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The City of Arlington on Tuesday revealed details of its proposed incentive package to draw Amazon's second headquarters, dubbed HQ2. "While Arlington is no longer moving forward in the selection process, the city is appreciative of the work the Dallas Regional Chamber invested to coordinate the selection process for the region," a city news release stated Tuesday.

More Photo Galleries
The Many Faces of Lois Lane
PHOTOS: Jerusalem Embassy Protests Deadliest Since 2014
Connect With Us
AdChoices