Continuing coverage of North Texas' bid for Amazon HQ2
Arlington Pulls Out of Amazon HQ2 Bid, Reveals Proposal Details
8 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
The City of Arlington on Tuesday revealed details of its proposed incentive package to draw Amazon's second headquarters, dubbed HQ2. "While Arlington is no longer moving forward in the selection process, the city is appreciative of the work the Dallas Regional Chamber invested to coordinate the selection process for the region," a city news release stated Tuesday.