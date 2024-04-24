Two women shot to death at Dallas apartment, 65-year-old suspect charged with murder

Two women are dead, and another woman is behind bars following a double homicide at an apartment complex in Dallas Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 65-year-old Doris Walker is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Drenesia Willis and 40-year-old LaNeshaia Pinkard.

Dallas Police

It happened on Tuesday, April 23, in the 300 block of South Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Dallas Police said after responding to the scene after reports of a shooting, they found Willis and Pinkard suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where they eventually died from their injuries.

Homicide investigators said after investigating the shooting, they identified Walker as the shooter who claimed the lives of Willis and Pinkard.

Walker was arrested and booked into Dallas County Jail on her charge. Her bond is set at $500,000.

The fatal shooting is still being investigated.