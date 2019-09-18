APD Chief Says Legislation Needed to Address Fake Guns

The city of Arlington's police chief says they're "begging people" to recognize the issue of fake or replica handguns as a problem. (Published 24 minutes ago)

"We've seen what the threat both to our community and to law enforcement in general. Frankly, I don't see it getting any better," Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said. "There's absolutely no societal value for a gun manufacturer to produce their schematics to produce a toy."

Most recently, police confiscated a fake gun at Lamar High School after a student overheard another student saying they had a firearm in their backpack. The suspect, according to police, was 15 years old.

Every situation is treated seriously, Chief Johnson said.

"There's no amount of training. There's no amount of discussion. There's no amount of recognition that a police officer can have in making a split-second decision on whether or not they're being confronted with functioning deadly weapon or some sort of replica piece of plastic."

The incident at Lamar High School followed a deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday when police shot and killed a man who pointed a replica BB gun at officers. Officers thought the BB gun was a real handgun.

"Those cops that responded to call at Lamar? They were needed elsewhere. I don't have enough cops to run down every time somebody pulls out an airsoft gun and address whether that was a crime or not," Johnson said Wednesday.

Johnson said law enforcement alone do not have the ability to address the problem. Instead, it will need a legislative fix both at the state and federal levels.

Obie Oberoi, owner of Backwood Sports, said replica firearms were initially designed for practicing.

"I can't say -- that's up to these guys, you know, what laws they have to make," Oberoi said referring to potential new laws on fake firearms. "The fake guns could look real and cause an alarming situation at an institution. So I think, they should be treated the same way as a real gun. A real weapon."

Johnson said he planned to raise the issue to state lawmakers in the near future.