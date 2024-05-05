Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire mourns death of Captain Thaddeus Raven

Capt. Raven served the Fort Worth Fire Department for more than two decades

By De'Anthony Taylor

Fort Worth FD

The Fort Worth Fire Department and community members are mourning the death of a longtime firefighter and captain.

On Sunday, fire officials confirmed on social media that Captain Thaddeus "Thad" Raven, 57, has died.

According to Fort Worth Fire, Captain Raven had dedicated 25 years of his life to serving the city and was also the Head of Recruitment.

Due to his outstanding work, Raven played a significant role in graduating the department's most diverse class of recruits in 2022, throughout its 129-year history.

"Captain Raven's legacy with the Fort Worth Fire Department will not soon be forgotten," the fire department said on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Details about Captain Raven's funeral service will be shared once available.

