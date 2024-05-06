Woman pulled from a burning condo was a victim of gun violence

Duncanville firefighters working to put out a fire at a condominium Monday morning found the body of a woman who'd been shot inside a residence.

Duncanville police said firefighters were called to a fire at a condo on the 600 block of Oriole Boulevard, near Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate 20, just after 6 a.m.

Police said in a statement Monday Duncanville firefighters entered the residence and found an unresponsive adult woman. Firefighters removed the woman from the building and discovered she'd been shot in the head.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department medics.

Duncanville Police began an investigation into the woman's death and said they talked with neighbors and witnesses. Police said they identified a "person of interest" and that the person was taken into custody on unrelated charges. No further information about the person in custody has been released and no other suspects have been identified or arrested.

Police said there were no other occupants of the residence and early evidence suggested the woman's death was an isolated incident.

The investigation into the woman's death and the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 ext. 4.