North Texas resident Sara Ogundipe will appear as a contestant on the popular game show “Password!” this month with host Keke Palmer and celebrity contestant Jimmy Fallon.

The episode, which airs on Tuesday, May 7, on NBC, will also feature actress and author Lauren Graham as the second celebrity player.

Ogundipe, of Fort Worth, is a proud second-generation Nigerian American and licensed mental health therapist in Plano. She specializes in treating various mental health issues, such as Anxiety, Adjustment Disorders, Autism, Depression, Disordered Eating, Grief & Loss, LGBTQIA+ Issues, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Trauma, Minority Concerns, PTSD, and Women’s Issues. She has experience working with both adolescents and adults and offers couples therapy.

Another fun fact about Sara is that she has always celebrated her roots by indulging in all the Nigerian food she can find, with her favorite dish being Amala.

Representatives of Ogundipe told NBC 5 she was excited to represent her hometown on the game show.

Getty Images PASSWORD -- Episode 208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sara Ogundipe and Lauren Graham -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

NBC PASSWORD -- Episode 208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sara Ogundipe and Jimmy Fallon

The second season of "Password" features an even more star-studded array of celebrity guests. Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn and Roy Wood Jr. are all set to appear on the show.

The upcoming episode of Password is sure to be exciting, especially with Sara as one of the contestants. So, don't miss the chance to tune in and cheer her on.