Automobile auction facility catches on fire again, less than 6 months apart

Denton County Fire responded to a structure fire at a car auction facility early Sunday morning.

A large column of smoke and flames were seen in the 3700 block of McPherson Road, according to a statement from Denton County Emergency Services.

When crews arrived several vehicles at the large automobile auction facility were involved in the fire. There was a large fire at the auction facility in December of 2023.

Denton County Fire Chief, Ricky Vaughn, said the weather conditions on both days of the fires were similar.

Justin Fire Department, Flower Mound Fire Department, Roanoke Fire Department and Ponder Volunteer Fire Department assisted in containing the fire, and at about 4:57 a.m. the fire was under control, according to reports.

A total of 45 vehicles were involved in the fire, according to Denton FD.

The Denton County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.