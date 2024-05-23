The only Congressional runoff in North Texas is to the fill the seat of longtime congresswoman Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth. Granger is retiring from Congress and will have big shoes to fill because her time as appropriations chair in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Twelfth Congressional District stretches across most of Parker County and the western half of Tarrant County including Fort Worth.

In the March primary, Texas State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, finished well ahead of his challengers with 44% of the vote. Not enough, however, to win the seat. Goldman and the second place finisher, John O'Shea face voters in the May 28 primary.

Goldman has a significant financial advantage, raising nearly $1.9 million in campaign contributions. He's backed by the Texas Home School Coalition, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Gov. Rick Perry and the outgoing U.S. Rep. Kay Granger.

Goldman's challenger, businessman John O'Shea's contributions total a little more than $300,000. He has the backing of Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. General Michael Flynn, former Trump strategist Roger Stone, and the True Texas Project.

Both said one of their top priorities is more resources at the Texas-Mexico border as a historic number of migrants illegally crossed the border in the past few years.

One of the starkest dividing lines between the two candidates is the Russia-Ukraine War.

Goldman said he would have voted for the bipartisan foreign aid bill sending billions of tax dollars to the Eastern European country to help fight off a Russian invasion. O'Shea said he would have voted against the bill and believes Russia has a claim on the land they're aiming to seize.

The Twelfth Congressional District is home to major defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. Much of the tax money from the foreign aid bill will go to American defense contractors to build the weapons Ukraine uses in its war.

"Look, I believe in strength, peace through strength, and that means a very strong military, robust military spending," said O'Shea, "I don't think it is supplying our military industrial complex with contracts for a war that has a foregone conclusion and really has no strategic interest for us."

O'Shea said he doesn't like how the United States backed the Western-allied administration over the Russian-allied administration in a 2014 change of power known as the "Maidan Revolution." He noted that the eastern-half of the country speaks Russian and believes Putin's Russia has a claim on the land they're trying to seize.

Noting the longtime violence in the fought-over region, O'Shea said, "They had been working for independence or sovereignty for a period of time. We had actually kind of already authorized that when Yugoslavia broke up and we kind of gave them the right to partition and separate. So they're now taking and using the very same basis to make their argument."

Goldman told NBC 5 he views the bipartisan vote in Congress a key step to stopping a larger confrontation.

"We have to defend our allies in Ukraine. It's no different than what happened in the buildup in the 20s and 30s. It's no different than what Adolf Hitler did as far as starting to take land and then starting to do, you know, try for world domination," said Goldman, "It's no different."

He strongly disagreed with O'Shea's position, saying "Russia does not have a claim to the land of Ukraine."

"We don't have to send one troop, not one man or woman has to go to Ukraine right now on behalf of the United States of America. If Ukraine falls to Russia, then we send troops, because then they are on the border of our NATO allies," said Goldman.

To O'Shea's criticism of the "military industrial complex" and his support of defense contractors in the district, Goldman said: "Am I gonna support everything that Lockheed Martin does in the congressional district in building the F-35? You're darn right I am," said Goldman.

Lockheed Martin is the number one employer in the district, according to Goldman, and the driving force behind the planning and manufacturing of the new F-35 fighter jet.

"So I am absolutely going to be strong on defense and a strong promoter of continue to build the F-35, not only for the United States, but for our allies across the world," said Goldman.

ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON

Another key difference between the two candidates is the backing and history with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Rep. Goldman was one of the two-thirds of Texas House Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton on abuse of power and bribery allegations in the summer of 2023. In the fall, the Texas Senate voted to acquit him in a controversial impeachment trial. Paxton has been on a "revenge tour" ever since.

"The Texas House did not vote whether or not he was guilty or not. We were constitutionally required to answer a question, is there enough evidence for him to stand trial? The Texas House said, 'Yes,'" said Goldman, "The Texas Senate then agreed with us before they continued on with their entire impeachment trial. The very first vote those senators took was, is there enough evidence for him to stand trial? They said 'Yes,' and then they proceeded."

As for the outcome, the Senate acquittal, Goldman said, "That's up to the senators. I mean, the senators were part of the trial and they listened to the testimony and that's the way they voted."

O'Shea described Paxton as a longtime friend who has endorsed him for office.

"Now, with regard to me, it's funny, he actually endorsed me back when I was going to be running against Congresswoman Kate Granger. So, ironically, now that Craig is entered the race, maybe it could be seen as a twofer," said O'Shea.

As for Goldman's list of major-player endorsements besides Paxton, O'Shea said, "I knew I was gonna be taking on the establishment."

O'Shea said the only one he didn't see coming was Lt. Gov. Patrick endorsing Goldman. Patrick is in a very public and expensive feud with Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont. Goldman was one of Phelan's top lieutenants in the House.

"At the end of the day, the endorsement I'm actually seeking is the voter. And so, I'm going out to as many organizations, to many meet and greets assemblies, and just sharing my message and hoping that it resonates with the voter," said O'Shea.