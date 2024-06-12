Landscaper dies after being trapped under lawn mower in North Texas pond

A landscaper has died from their injuries after they were trapped beneath a commercial riding mower that ended up in a large Flower Mound pond earlier this week.

At around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 10, officers with the Flower Mound Police officers and firefighters with the Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a pond near Flower Mound Road and Clearpoint Drive after reports of a person being trapped underneath a lawn mower in the water.

Flower Mound Fire officials said the landscaper was mowing grass in the area and somehow ended up in the large body of water.

A witness who called 9111 reportedly told authorities they tried to help pull the victim free from the lawn mower but were unsuccessful.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It took four firefighters to lift the mower and save the victim from entrapment, as the water was several feet deeper, fire officials said.

The victim was brought to shore, and medical personnel performed CPR and advanced life support interventions to save the landscaper's life. The individual was then taken to a local hospital and regained a pulse and blood pressure.

According to the fire department, the landscaper was transferred to another facility Tuesday evening but ultimately died later that night.

The name of the victim has not been released, and Flower Mound Police are still investigating the accident.