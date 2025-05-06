Colleyville

Lightning strike causes fire at Colleyville home, sending 3 to hospital

Security video captures the moment lightning hit home, sparking a fire and hospitalizing three

By Keenan Willard

Security camera video shows the moment a Colleyville home was struck by lightning, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened near the 2500 block of Twelve Oaks Lane around 1 p.m. Monday.

“It was very crazy,” said Peter Paredez. “Never seen anything like that.”

Paredez was inside his Colleyville home when he heard what sounded like a blast, with the windows suddenly flashing full of bright light.

“I just happened to check a video camera, it’s in the front of the house, and I saw the house across the street on fire,” said Paredez.

Paredez’s security system captured the moment lightning struck the roof of a neighbor’s home.

“There’s a flash of light right before it struck, it strikes the house, and then there’s an immediate fire,” said Paredez. “It got pretty crazy for a little while, and I did see a couple people get taken to the hospital.”

Colleyville police and fire responded within minutes, shutting off the stretch of Twelve Oaks Lane surrounding the incident while they fought the flames.

Officials said three people who were inside the house were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The lightning strike and fire dealt severe damage to the back half of the home.

“It’s scary, a bad situation,” said Paredez.

