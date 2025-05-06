Carroll ISD faces protest over future of two high school principals

Parents and students protested outside a special Carroll ISD school board meeting Monday.

Concern began bubbling late last week when word spread that contracts haven’t been renewed for two well-liked high school principals, even though principals of other schools have.

More than 100 students and parents showed up to Monday’s meeting with signs supporting Christina Benhoff, principal of Carroll High School, and Ryan Wilson, principal of Carroll Senior High School.

“If they had cause to actually fire him, we would be here dealing with that, and they’re not. They’re trying to silently push him out, which is why we’re all here, very upset,” said Madeline Riehl, a senior at Carroll Senior High School.

More than 50 people signed up to speak at the special workshop meeting.

The board addressed the crowd right away, clarifying that both Benhoff and Wilson are under contract with the district through the end of the 2025–26 school year.

“The district will consider the renewal of their contracts along with those of other staff at a future meeting,” said Dr. Jeremy Glenn, superintendent of Carroll ISD.

Supporters say they’re still concerned.

“They check every box, so this makes no sense, it smells, and when something smells, I think the community knows what’s going on here with the situation and if there’s a conflict of interest driving this, it needs to be investigated,” one speaker said.

The school board also addressed concerns about the principals not being allowed to hand students their diplomas during graduation at the end of the school year.

“The plan is and always has been that both Mr. Wilson and Mrs. Benhoff will be on stage, shaking hands, congratulating students as they receive their diplomas,” said Glenn.

The school board did not address the few coaches and an assistant choir director whose parents and students say are either no longer coaches or no longer with the district.

No action was taken on Monday.

The district’s next school board meeting is May 17.