58 vehicles involved in fire at automobile auction facility

Denton County Fire responded to a large fire at a car auction facility Sunday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to a report of a suspected grass fire on McPherson Road at 1:32 a.m., but upon arrival they found multiple vehicles on fire.

Flowermound Fire, Joustin Volunteer Fire Department, Roanoke Fire, Tarrant County Emergency Services and City of Denton Fire Department were brought in to assist with the fire at 3748 McPherson Road.

All American Towing was able to move vehicles and create a fire break in the lot.

The fire was declared out at 3:09 a.m. and a total of 58 vehicles were involved.

Denton County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.