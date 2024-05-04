Frisco

The Wall That Heals: Honorary exhibit for Vietnam War veterans comes to North Texas

The exhibit bears the names of over 58,000 people who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam

By De'Anthony Taylor

Darius Bowie/NBCDFW

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile Education Center, has reached North Texas.

The exhibit, which honors and remembers the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, will be at Grand Park in Frisco from May 2 to May 5. It bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The Wall That Heals travels in a 53-foot trailer, unfolding into a mobile Education Center when parked, recounting the Vietnam War's story. The replica, 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high, lets visitors experience The Wall's towering presence with the opportunity to make name rubbings of service members. It will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public.

"We're excited to introduce The Wall That Heals to Frisco for the first time, providing a healing and educational experience for all visitors," said Shenna Lawless, Commander of Frisco Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8273.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Honoring and remembering those who served in the Vietnam War is important, and we're dedicated to ensuring the Vietnam generation knows our deep appreciation for their service. Our goal is to ensure that the Vietnam generation knows how much we value their service still today."

PHOTOS: The Wall That Heals in Frisco

The mobile Education Center exhibit comprises several components. It includes digital photo displays showcasing "Hometown Heroes" - service members listed on The Wall with their hometowns from Frisco and neighboring communities.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 34 mins ago

Fort Worth voters favoring increase to hotel tax to pay for convention center renovations

Frisco 60 mins ago

PHOTOS: The Wall That Heals in Frisco

Furthermore, digital photo displays honor local Vietnam veterans through VVMF’s In Memory program. The exhibit also offers video displays that provide insights into the history and significance of The Wall, educational exhibits that depict items typically left at The Wall in D.C., a replica of the In-Memory plaque, a map of Vietnam, and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been displayed in over 700 U.S. communities. The Wall That Heals is run by VVMF, the nonprofit behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It's the only traveling exhibit linked to The Wall, featuring its most giant replica. Two VVMF staff members lead local volunteers, interact with visitors and students, and ensure the respectful atmosphere of The Wall.

This article tagged under:

FriscoNorth TexasMilitary
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us