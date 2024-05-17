Former cadets say airman killed during ground operations inspired them to join Air Force

We're learning more about the life of a North Texas airman killed this week in Wichita Falls.

Captain John Robertson died when his ejection seat activated while his plane was on the ground at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Cadets he mentored says Capt. Robertson was an inspiration.

“He taught me how to fly. He was our instructor, but he didn't just teach us, he also taught us how to lead,” said Kelly Calderon, 17.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Calderon and her brother Jared, 19, were instructed by Capt. Robertson when they joined the Civil Air Patrol in high school.

“He was the only person outside of my immediate family that went to my graduation. He deeply, deeply, cared about the cadets,” said Jared Calderon.

While in a T-6A Texan II aircraft, the Air Force says Capt. Robertson was severely injured when an ejection seat activated during ground operations Monday.

He died Tuesday.

“He was so young. He had everything going for him and he seemed invincible. It was definitely a shock,” said Kelly Calderon.

Training at Sheppard AFB that was paused after the incident was expected to resume Friday and a full Air Force Safety Investigation Board was expected to be in place, according to the Air Force.

“I miss him. I miss him deeply,” said Jared Calderon.

Memorial services haven't been announced, but the Calderon siblings say they want to pay respect to the man who motivated them both to fly for the Air Force.

Kelly reports to Tuskegee University later this month to formally begin her flight training. Jared chose to attend Air Force ROTC at St. Louis University over multiple service academies.

“His memory will live in us forever,” said Jared Calderon.

It’s the message they hope makes it to Robertson's family whom the Air Force says was by the captain's side when he died.

“We're praying for you, and he inspired us, and he will definitely be missed,” said Kelly Calderon.

It's unclear how or why the ejection seat was activated.

In a statement to NBC 5, the seat's manufacturer, Martin-Baker, said they, "Are unable to comment on any aspect of the accident."

They added, "To date, there have been 33 successful ejections from T-6 aircraft around the world and of those 33 successful ejections 14 were in USAF aircraft."