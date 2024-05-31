North Texas organizations fill economic gap in wake of storms

Organizations throughout North Texas are stepping up to fill the gap with food and essential items as families feel the financial strain in the wake of the storms.

It’s been an extremely rough week for Irving resident Stephanie Morris. She’s among hundreds of thousands in North Texas who rode out the storm only to go days without power.

“We lost power about 5:45 Tuesday morning and it came back on about 8 p.m. yesterday,” Morris said.

She’d hoped to salvage her refrigerated food but couldn’t after more than 48 hours without power.

“I have five kids at home. So now school’s out and we have to feed them more because they eat breakfast and lunch at school,” she said.

On Friday the Libre Institute and Agape Connect partnered to meet the needs of families that took a financial hit following the storm. Food, water, and hygiene items were provided on a first-come-first-served basis. Organizer Gerson Hernandez said the giveaway will continue throughout the weekend.

“A lot of our families are still without electricity,” said Hernandez. “Some of my volunteers don’t have power in their homes. So, this puts a definite strain on the family.”

On Saturday and Sunday, Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management and Dallas ISD will partner to open a multi-agency resource center at Truett Elementary in Dallas from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Claudia Torrescano does communications, outreach, and marketing for the city manager’s office. She spoke to NBC 5 via Zoom about what people can expect.

“Water, clothing, nonperishable foods, kitchen appliances, hygiene products,” she said.

Back in Irving, April Sanderson’s parents still didn’t have power by 5:00 Friday evening. She said helping hands are encouraging to see.

For more information on food and essential items visit here and American Red Cross North Texas Region.