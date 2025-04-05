5K held for Keller teen recovering from pedestrian collision one year ago

One year after a Keller teen was hit and nearly killed, the community gathered at a race held in her honor.

Friday evening, dozens lined up at a starting line next to the Keller Pointe Dog Park for a 5K raising money for Nina Alvarez’s ongoing rehabilitation expenses.

For 365 days, the 15-year-old and her family have taken life one step at a time after she was nearly killed on a nightly jog.

On April 4th, 2024, the Indian Springs Middle School student was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a brain injury and multiple fractures.

Keller police said a speeding driver hit her in a crosswalk along Bear Creek Parkway.

He now awaits trial on an aggravated assault charge.

“What happened, it doesn’t deserve to her or anyone else, but she’s strong and she can make it and she is going and going. And you can see right now, a miracle,” said Nina’s father, Leo Alvarez.

Along the way, the community has rallied.

“This community has really come together to support her, support the family,” said Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

After months of therapy, Nina was able to join Friday’s 'Together 4 Nina 5K.' “I feel very happy with myself. I feel like when I run, everything goes away,” she said.

At the time of the crash, she was training to try out for the cross-country team at Keller High School.

It’s a goal she plans to follow through with this time next year.

“I hope… No, actually, I’m going to do it,” said Nina.

Leo Alvarez said they still have a long road ahead filled with physical and speech therapy, but they’ll walk it buoyed by neighbors who’ve become a lifeline.

“Without this community, we wouldn’t have been able to go through this,” he said.

Last year, the city of Keller made some changes to Bear Creek Parkway to make it safer for pedestrians. That included adding a turning lane, narrowing the roadway. It's a traffic-calming measure recommended by safety experts.