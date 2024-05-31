City of Dallas opening multi-agency resource center to help storm damage victims

Truett Elementary School in East Dallas is where the multi-agency resource center will be opened offering services to Dallas residents in need this weekend.

There is a lot of need in this area and many other parts of the city. Many streets are lined with piles of tree limbs.

“We had some trees down in the back,” East Dallas resident Susanna Abraham said.

People like Abraham who may need help after the storm can get information on where to turn this weekend.

The city of Dallas along with Dallas ISD will open a multi-agency resource center Saturday and Sunday at George W. Truett Elementary on Inadale Avenue. Here people can get information on all types of services like debris cleanup assistance, food and water assistance, and disaster case management.

“This is a one-stop spot where you can get most of your needs met with trusted partners that have been vetted not only by the city but by other agencies that have been doing it for a long time,” Texans on Mission spokesperson John Hall said.

Hall added they will be one of the agencies participating.

“We’re offering free chainsaw services,” Hall said. “If a tree has fallen on your house. You have large limbs that are hanging up high where you can’t get to them. Our volunteer team will cut them down, put them on the curb, and let the city take care of all free of charge.”

Both government and nonprofit agencies will all be gathered at one location. Something people seeking help appreciate.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to hit all the different places,” Abraham said. “We wouldn’t be able to get that help. It’s definitely helpful.”

The multi-agency resource center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

