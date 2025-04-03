Business

Three North Texas companies rank in the Top 100 of Fortune's best to work for in 2025

By NBCDFW Staff

Fortune published its annual list of the top companies to work for in the country, highlighting organizations employees say create positive, inclusive and engaging environments.

Hospitality company Hilton took top honors, followed by financial services company Synchrony. Cisco, American Express and NVIDIA rounded out the top five.

Eight Texas companies made the Top 100, including three in North Texas.

  • No. 18 Camden Property Trust, Houston
  • No. 19 David Weekley Homes, Houston
  • No. 33 Texas Health Resources, Arlington
  • No. 35 Ryan, LLC, Dallas
  • No. 59 CrowdStrike, Austin
  • No. 75 Hilcorp Energy Company, Houston
  • No. 84 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Houston
  • No. 94 Hilti, Inc, Plano

NBC 5's parent company, Comcast NBC Universal, was also ranked on the list at No. 26.

The entire list is here.

