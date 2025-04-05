Dallas native closing the gap in healthcare through tech and grants

A quick scroll through Jovelyn Castellanos’ LinkedIn gives a glimpse of her devotion to welfare, contributions to the world of health innovation, and her diverse network of professionals in Dallas and across the world.

“I've learned so much. From a healthcare perspective, but also just from a community perspective,” Castellanos said.

Castellanos is the director of Strategic Initiatives and Public Affairs at Health Wildcatters.

“What we do is that we provide mentorship, resources and investment to startup companies in health innovation,” Castellanos said. “So, anything within medtech, life sciences, health innovation and all types of health innovation for startup companies.”

Castellanos’ story, however, started in Garland, inspired by the strong women in her life.

“My mom and my Abuelita. My grandma,” Castellanos said. “They are both incredible women who I admire. My mom raised us. A single mother raised three of us, my grandma, she has so much love. She’s a hard worker. She still works,” Castellanos said. “My family is from Guatemala. So, they’re a big part of who I am and how I grew up.”

Initially, Castellanos dreamed of becoming a doctor.

“I've always been passionate about STEM,” Castellanos said. “When I was a little girl, I used to catch fireflies. I used to catch butterflies. I had a little microscope kit.”

After graduating from Garland High School, Castellanos knew she wanted to pursue a career in medicine.

“My bachelor's is in biology; I have a master's in molecular and cell biology because I thought I was going to do research,” Castellanos said. “I didn't do that. But I think where I find myself now is really blending those passions for health care and innovation.”

Castellanos now dedicates time to writing grant applications and discovering female healthcare providers shifting into an entrepreneurship role.

“Last year, in 2024, I helped write two different grant funds, and that was with the SBA,” Castellanos said. “What we're doing there is the Women in Science and Health Care Network (or WISH) to increase female entrepreneurship in STEM and health care. We bring in female founders’ stories who have a startup.”

Her work and advocacy have also earned her a seat with international networks.

“I was chosen to be a part of the Dallas delegation to go to the United Nations for the Hispanic Leadership Summit in the summer,” Castellanos said. “I learned that there's a large market power in the Latino community. Being a Latina in this space, I feel like it has allowed me to really see a lot of opportunities when it comes to health care innovation in Latinos.”

Most recently, Castellanos was listed on the 2025’s 40 Under 40 list for the Dallas Business Journal. The recognition has encouraged her to continue with her mission to close gaps in healthcare through technology and help Dallas keep its spot as a thriving tech hub.

“Texas has the highest rate of uninsured, the highest rate of uninsured children. And I think that there is opportunity there to provide the right tools so that individuals with or without insurance can take charge of their own health,” Castellanos said. “We're seeing growth in every direction. There are investors interested in coming to Dallas to invest in the technology that's happening here in Dallas… there is a growing hub here.”

You can learn more about Health Wildcatters' WISH program from healthcare and female entrepreneurship through the Health Wildcatters website.