McKinney ISD student advances in Doodle for Google contest

Alice Kim from Lizzie Nell Cundiff McClure Elementary in McKinney was one of 55 state and territory winners in the 16th annual Doodle for Google contest. Now she is hoping to advance to the finalist round.

In January, Google asked students to submit doodles to the prompt of “My wish for the next 25 years…”, in celebration of Google’s 25th anniversary.

In her submission, Alice said she was inspired by her grandfather's love of bees.

“I want to be a beekeeper because I want to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps. His love for bees inspired me. He said bees are precious because they have a big impact on balancing the ecosystem. Bees may become extinct if we don’t take care of them.”

Out of the 55 winners, voting will take place to determine five national finalists—one of whom will become the national winner.

Voting is broken down into five categories by school grades. People can vote for one doodle in each category.

Tuesday, June 4 is the last day to vote. You can cast your votes at doodle4google.com.