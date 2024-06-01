Celebrity News

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh files court petition to remove dad's last name

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 27 to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove “Pitt” from her name on the day she turned 18.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 27 to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, the Los Angeles Times reported. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News that Shiloh filed the name-change petition on her 18th birthday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The third-eldest of the former couple’s six children was born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on May 27, 2006. The siblings also include Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh, who performs as a voice actor in the film “Kung Fu Panda 3," is the first of the siblings to file a petition for a legal name change, but some of the other children have dropped public use of their father’s last name in recent years, the Times reported.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 but the details of the divorce have not yet been finalized.

The actors, who were married in August 2014, have filed lawsuits against each other in recent years stemming from disagreements over their shared business ventures and property including a winery in France, the Times reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us