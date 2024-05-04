Voters in Fort Worth are supporting a 2% increase in hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for renovations to the convention center.

After early voting totals were released, more than 70% of voters supported Proposition A, which will raise the tax visitors pay when staying in hotel rooms in the city to 17%.

Not all precincts have reported, the latest vote totals are below.

If passed, the resolution would help pay for expansion and renovation at the convention center, including demolishing and replacing the existing half-century-old arena, and would be done without increasing property taxes or sales taxes.

Visit Fort Worth, which endorsed Prop. A, said Fort Worth is the 13th largest city in the country but that the convention center ranked 47th in available space.