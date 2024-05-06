Local disaster declaration issued in Johnson County after deadly flooding, storms

Over the weekend, Johnson County in North Texas was hit hard with severe storms and flooding, leading to a local disaster declaration issued by the county judge on Monday.

At the height of the disaster, 32 roads were closed due to flooding, and emergency crews responded to 17 high-water rescues. Unfortunately, one of these rescues was for a little boy who was found dead hours after being swept away by floodwaters early Sunday morning.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore described the situation as "scary to be in fast water."

"It's been a difficult time for Johnson County over the last several days," said Moore.

Emergency crews from across the county worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the floodwaters, including Moore himself, who was caught in high water on the way to rescue the Warren family.

"I accelerated and came around the corner and ended up in high water and my vehicle was surrounded," Moore said. He had to work on top of his truck. "I ended up spending the next hour and a half on top of my truck."

Across the city of Venus, firefighters responded to another high water rescue on County Road 616. Firefighters said a woman who was eight months pregnant was trapped.

"We witnessed a car that was being swept off the bridge into flood waters," said Venue Fire Department Engineer Zach Hagaman.

"By some miracle, I don't know how, she was able to grab ahold of a tree and she climbed up higher into the tree to escape the flood waters, which was still inaccessible for us, but it bought us a little more time."

Hagaman said he tied a rope to his waist and tried to walk through the swift water to the woman but could not reach her. A swift water rescue crew from Red Oak was able to get her to safety.

As the county continues to deal with the aftermath of the severe storms and flooding, residents are encouraged to stay informed and heed any warnings issued by local authorities.