According to BBC News, Mastercard has tested payment cards with a fingerprint sensor in South Africa.
The technology works in the same way as it does with mobile phone payments: users must have their finger over the sensor when making a purchase.
Tech experts have said that while using fingerprints is not foolproof, it is a "sensible" use of biometric technology.
The biometric verification can only be used for in-store purchases. Online and other so-called "card not present" transactions will still require further security measures.
MasterCard hopes to roll them out to the rest of the world by the end of 2017.
