 Team USA Scores Gold After Beating Canada in Women's Hockey - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Team USA Scores Gold After Beating Canada in Women's Hockey

By Holley Ford

34 PHOTOS

6 minutes ago

NBC 5's Brian Curtis attended Wednesday night's monumental hockey women's game between Team USA and Canada during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Brian snapped dozens of photos of the excitement.
More Photo Galleries
Brian Curtis' Pyeongchang Olympics Photo Diary
Feb. 22 Olympics Photos: US Wins Hockey, Advances in Curling
Connect With Us
AdChoices