Early voting is underway in Texas, know your rights as a voter

With early voting underway ahead of the Nov. 5 election, registered voters in Texas should familiarize themselves with their rights at the polls.

Most Texas residents who are United States citizens and who are at least 18 years old on Election Day are eligible to register to vote. There are exceptions for some felons and others declared by a court to be partially or mentally incapacitated, but otherwise, there are no restrictions.

Registered voters in Texas are granted the following rights while voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

