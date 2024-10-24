Early voting is underway in Texas, know your rights as a voter

Early Voting -- What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Find key dates, how to check your voter status, how to find out where and when you can vote early and on Election Day, and what you'll need to bring with you to the polls.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You'll be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Where can I vote early? Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. Click here for early voting hours and locations for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.
- How many people have voted early? A record number of people voted early on Monday, the first day of early voting. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and to compare them to previous years.
- Who is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline is coming up. Everything you need to know is here.
With early voting underway ahead of the Nov. 5 election, registered voters in Texas should familiarize themselves with their rights at the polls.
Most Texas residents who are United States citizens and who are at least 18 years old on Election Day are eligible to register to vote. There are exceptions for some felons and others declared by a court to be partially or mentally incapacitated, but otherwise, there are no restrictions.
Registered voters in Texas are granted the following rights while voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
- A ballot with written instructions on how to cast a ballot.
- Ask the polling place official for instructions on how to cast a ballot (but not suggestions on how to vote).
- Cast your vote in secret and free from intimidation.
- Receive up to two more ballots if you make a mistake while marking the ballot. More about "spoiled" ballots can be read here.
- Bring an interpreter to assist you as you qualify to vote if you do not understand the English language.
- Help to cast your ballot if you cannot write, see the ballot, or understand the language in which it is written.
- Report a possible voting rights abuse to the Secretary of State (1-800-252-8683) or to your local election official.
- Cast a provisional ballot if your name does not appear on the list of registered voters.
- (1) Cast a provisional ballot (a) if you do not possess one of the seven (7) acceptable forms of photo identification, which, if you are under 70, is not expired for more than four years, and you can reasonably obtain one of these forms of identification or (b) if you possess, but did not bring to the polling place, one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification, which, if you are under 70, is not expired for more than four years, or (c) if you do not possess one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification, which, if you are under 70, is not expired for more than four years, you could otherwise not reasonably obtain one, but you did not bring a supporting form of identification to the polling place, and (2) the right to present one of the acceptable forms of photo identification, which, if you are under 70, is not expired for more than four years, or, if you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo identification, the right to execute a reasonable impediment declaration and present one of the supporting forms of identification, to the county voter registrar’s office, within six (6) calendar days after election day, or, if applicable, qualify for a temporary (natural disaster or religious objection to being photographed) or permanent (disability) exemption, within six (6) calendar days of election day, at the county voter registrar’s office.
- Vote once at any early voting location during the early voting period within the territory conducting the election.
- File an administrative complaint with the Secretary of State concerning violations of federal and state voting procedures.