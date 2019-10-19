Woman Stabs Boyfriend Inside Semi-Truck Cab: Fort Worth Police

Chasmire Freeman, 25, faces a charge of family aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing.

A woman stabbed her boyfriend Friday night while they were inside a semi-truck, Fort Worth police say.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a gas station in the 2400 block of Alliance Gateway Freeway, where they found the man who had been stabbed while he was in the cab of the semi-truck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

Freeman was taken into custody and booked into the Fort Worth jail.