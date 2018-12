The oldest man in America is in the hospital.

Richard Overton, the 112-year-old lifelong Austin resident and most-senior veteran, is fighting his latest bout of pneumonia.

"He needs prayers," said Volma Overton, Richard's third cousin. "He needs everybody's prayers."

Overton has been in the hospital since Wednesday. This year, he's been in and out of the hospital multiple times for pneumonia.

Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.