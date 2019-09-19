With the murder trial of Amber Guyger set to start Monday morning, NBC 5 has learned of enhanced security measures at the Frank Crowley Courts Building during the trial.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement personnel in and around the courthouse; some in uniform and some in plain clothing.

There will likely be another metal detector of some sort near Judge Tammy Kemp’s courtroom which is in addition to those normally present at courthouse entrances.

Those visiting the courthouse can expect increased scrutiny at the regular security checkpoints at courthouse entrances. This increased attention could cause possible longer waits with a larger volume of people entering in the mornings.

Guyger, a fired Dallas police officer, shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment last year. Guyger said she went to the wrong apartment, thinking it was her own, and shot Jean when she mistook him for an intruder.

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.