Groups Gathered to Oppose Trump Dallas Visit

Two groups opposed to Donald Trump's policies were vocal in Dallas Thursday as the President prepared for a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center.

Texas Democrats held a press conference outside the AAC. Three State Representatives and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Trump is bad for Texas. They claim more Texans are seeing things their way and the state is not as Republican as it used to be.

"Donald Trump would not be doing one of these campaign rallies on this scale in Texas if he was not scared and he did not know that the biggest battle ground in the United States this year, is Texas," Jenkins said.

Democrats won a dozen more seats in the Texas House in the last election and several statewide contests were closer than in the past but Republicans still won all the statewide races.

Also in Dallas Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency held a public hearing on relaxed methane regulations the Trump administration has proposed.

The change would reverse tougher regulation of methane emissions from oil and gas wells and pipelines imposed in the Obama administration.

Cyrus Reed, Conservation Director for the Sierra Club in Texas, said the Dallas hearing was the only one for the entire country.

"We've got people from North Dakota, Colorado, Montana, other oil and gas producing states that are saying, please EPA, don't roll back the regulations that we have that are keeping us safe," Reed said.

The change could save companies millions on regulation that supporters say is unnecessary because there is already a financial incentive to contain methane.