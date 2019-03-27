Boy, 3, Shoots 5-Year-Old Brother in Southern Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 3, Shoots 5-Year-Old Brother in Southern Dallas

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Boy, 3, Shoots 5-Year-Old Brother in Southern Dallas
    A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being shot by his 3-year-old brother, Dallas police say. (Published March 27, 2019)

    A 5-year-old boy is recovering in a hospital after being shot by his 3-year-old brother, Dallas police say.

    It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Mandalay Palms Apartments in southern Dallas. The boy had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

    According to police, the boys' father called 911 and tried to take the child to the hospital himself. He was stopped by first responders about two blocks away from the apartment.

    The child was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

    The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

