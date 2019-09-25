Baby Found in Suitcase Near Dumpster, Arlington Police Release Images of Items Found - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A newborn baby boy was discovered zipped up inside a suitcase near a dumpster Saturday in Arlington, police said.
The boy, who was about two hours old, was taken to a hospital and is doing well, police said. The boy is temporarily being called "Jason" and is being cared for by hospital staff, Child Protective Services and Alliance for Children, a Tarrant County child advocacy group, police said.
Julia Braun, with Alliance for Children, said anyone who wished to help support Jason or other children could donate diapers or baby wipes. For more information about Alliance for Children, click here.
The incident also serves as a reminder of the Texas Safe Haven Law which allows the mother or third party to leave the unharmed baby without questions asked or charges at any hospital, fire station or with emergency medical service providers.
