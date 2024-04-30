Momentous Institute hosting mental health awareness events, launching tool kit

The Momentous Institute is hosting a free panel and launching a tool kit to help families navigate the mental health crisis on Tuesday.

Executive Director Dr. Jessica Gomez says while mental health is getting more attention, it needs even more to help fight stigma and improve access to services and educational opportunities.

"When you look at the prevalence rates of mental illness in our state and the access to care, if you need care, we rank last in all of the states. And so we've got some work to do," said Executive Director of Momentous Institute, Dr. Jessica Gomez.

"Elevate the conversation on mental health. There are proven strategies to really cultivate mental wellness and mental health. If you're afraid to go toward someone that you're wondering if they're well, go ahead. Go towards it. You don't want to run the risk that you couldn't and you had the opportunity to. Check out our resources," Gomez said.

Momentous is hosting a free event on the root causes of the mental health crisis at Collin College Frisco Campus on April 30th at 5:30 pm. Learn more here.

Attendees have a chance to win tickets to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. If you go you'll see some players wearing green ribbons for mental health awareness. Instead of their names, players and caddies will have ways they cultivate their mental health on their bibs.