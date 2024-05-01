2 earthquakes detected near Mansfield

The United States Geological Survey detected 2 earthquakes near Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake was detected at 1:03 p.m. about 4 miles south and southwest of Mansfield. It was recorded as a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.

A second earthquake was detected at 1:09 p.m. as a 3.2 magnitude in the same area.

An NBC 5 viewer who lives 11 miles from Mansfield sent in a photo saying a wall plate fell to the floor during one of the earthquakes.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, there were no reports of injuries or damages. Police said several people called the department asking if what they felt was an earthquake.

Mansfield PD did say it shook their Public Safety building.

NBC 5 reached out to the Mansfield Fire Department and they had not received any reports of damage at the time of this writing.