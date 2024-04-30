Hawk update: hawks hatch in nest in Irving TxDOT camera

Congratulations are in order for North Texas' newest red-tailed hawk parents.

Monday morning a TxDOT camera captured video of the eyas, the correct name for baby hawks, hatching in the nest located at Texas 114 at Rochelle Boulevard.

In the video, one eyas is seen when the hawk stands up. It appears that only one bird has hatched so far.

NBC 5 has followed the journey of these hawks through the years, from when they lay eggs, to when the eggs hatch, to watching their baby hawks take flight.

You can follow the hawks' journey by checking back periodically on our website or by visiting the TxDOT website here.