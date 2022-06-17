Is the Baby Hawk Over 114 Ready to Leave the Nest?

Once again this year red-tailed hawks nested near a TxDOT camera in Irving, giving North Texans a rare, up-close view of the birds raising their baby.

After nearly two months, the baby hawk is looking more like a full-grown bird and is walking around the tower perching in different areas. When the bird will take a leap and fly is anyone's guess -- but you can watch along in the player above.

Be warned, while most of the time you'll see the birds it could also be feeding time -- and we've witnessed meals including rats, rabbits, or whatever else they catch and tear apart for dinner.

Hawks are known to also eat squirrels, snakes, bats, frogs and other birds -- you never know what's on the menu.

The camera at State Highway 114 at Rochelle Boulevard has been home to a family of hawks dating back until at least 2016. Preservationtree.com says it's common for a family of hawks to use the same nesting spot year after year.

The hawk chicks typically leave the nest 6-7 weeks after hatching, according to audubon.org, but are not capable of strong flight for another couple of weeks after that.

If you see a traffic report in the stream above, the hawks will return soon. If our stream is not active above, the best way to see the baby hawk is on TxDOT's website (click here). When the camera isn't monitoring traffic conditions, it's facing the new family.