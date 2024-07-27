Following police shooting, first arrest made in March double homicide

It’s been four months since two mothers were forever bonded by their sons’ murders. And still, they say they live in fear and utter grief.

“The longer it goes the worse it gets. This is not a wound that time will heal. It will never be healed,” said one of the moms who asked not to be identified.

On March 22, 2024 around 9:20 p.m., Dallas Police said 18-year-old friends Kamari Smith-Capps and Camren Stacy were shot to death outside of a convenience store on Dixon Avenue near Scyene Road.

Police haven’t released the circumstances, saying only that the high school seniors from Plano and Richardson, were in their car. Police found Smith-Capps dead behind the steering wheel and Stacy on the ground outside.

Then Thursday, police tracked a stolen car to an apartment complex on Golf Lakes Trail. An encounter between several suspects and police ended in an officer-involved shooting and three arrests.

Among them was 19-year-old Deante Moore, charged with capital murder in Smith-Capps’s and Stacy’s deaths.

“The damage that he did and caused over nothing, nothing, pride and ego. That’s it,” said Smith-Capps’s mother.

While both woman say they were relieved with news that one of their sons’ alleged killers is now behind bars, they’re eager for police to find another suspect.

“It’s scary, because these are not good people,” she said.

She added there’s no sentence that can bring their sons back.

Dallas police said the investigation remains ongoing.