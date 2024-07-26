The search continues for one of four suspects in a stolen truck who are accused of ramming Dallas police cars leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday where police ended up catching a double murder suspect.

Deantae Moore, 19, is one of three men arrested in the incident.

Moore had a warrant for two counts of capital murder for the March 2024 double shooting death of two 18-year-old men at a convenience store in Dallas.

Dallas police announced Friday that Chief of Police Eddie Garcia will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon where he will release new information and body camera video of Thursday afternoon’s police shooting.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

NBC 5 has obtained home surveillance videos from neighbors at an apartment complex on Golf Lakes Trail capturing the violent encounter.

“There was about four or five cops shooting at the suspects,” said resident Michelle Gonzalez on Thursday.

According to DPD, undercover officers were in the area and received alters through Flock cameras of a stolen red truck in the area.

Data from the cameras led them to the parking lot at the complex where officers spotted an occupied truck.

Garcia said as marked units swarmed the truck, the driver stepped on the gas, ramming two marked cruisers.

Four people inside tried to run away, according to DPD.

“At one point, officers fired their weapons at an armed suspect,” said Garcia. “We then found a firearm near the area where the shooting occurred. The suspect continued to flee northbound and ended up getting apprehended taken to the hospital he is expected to survive.”

Police identified the injured suspect Friday as 17-year-old Eric Lampkin-Scarborough.

He will be charged with Prohibited Weapon and Evading Detention on Foot.

Damon Price, 21, is in jail charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Aggravated Assault Public Servant, Evading Detention on Foot and a probation violation for the Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance.

Moore is also being held in jail on $1,500 bond for a warrant for failure to identify himself.

Bond has not yet been set for the capital murder charges, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

A fourth suspect, believed to be armed, is still on the loose. Police did not have a description on Friday.

Detectives recovered three guns at the chaotic scene.

No officers were injured.