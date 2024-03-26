Mother mourns loss of her only child after high school seniors murdered in South Dallas

At Berkner Park, where he often came to spend time with his best friend, Kamari Smith-Capps’s mom reflected on a life cut short just days after the 18-year-old was shot dead in South Dallas.

“He was very compassionate, caring, and loved his family,” she said. “It was just the two of us. He’s my only child. And now he’s gone, and it’s just me.”

Dallas Police said it was around 9:20 Friday night when they responded to a shooting outside of a convenience store along Dixon Avenue near Scyene Road.

They found Smith-Capps shot in the driver’s seat. His best friend, 18-year-old Camren Stacy, was found shot on the ground outside. Both died at the scene.

Smith-Capps’s mom doesn’t know why the teens from Richardson and Plano were there that night. She asked not to be identified with the suspects still on the run.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it. I thought it was a sick joke, a prank. I really thought it was a joke. Even today, it’s surreal. It doesn’t feel real that my baby’s not coming home,” she said.

She said the friends were just two months shy of graduating. They met as freshmen at Richardson ISD’s Berkner High School through class and sports.

Saturday, Berkner Principal Kristy Cage sent a letter to parents:

“It is with great sorrow that I share news about the passing last evening of one of our students, Camren Stacy. Camren was a valued member of our Ram family and will be missed by classmates and teachers.”

Smith-Capps’s mother said he was most recently enrolled in Plano ISD.

They became inseparable and were often found playing basketball or spending the night at each other’s homes.

Now, in death, they’re forever linked by their families’ fight for justice.

“My babies will never see the light of day again. They don’t have a future anymore. You took that from them,” she said. “If you know something, please say something. Please say something. Please get justice for Kamari and Camren. They deserve justice.

Dallas Police said the suspects ran from the scene Friday night.

They haven’t released a description but are asking anyone with information about those responsible to call.