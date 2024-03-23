Police are searching for suspects after a high school student and another young man were gunned down outside a business in a Dallas neighborhood Friday night.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to other 3800 block of Dixon Avenue after reports of a shooting in the area around 9:20 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the Uncle Lee Grocery Food Market, they found 18-year-old Camren Stacy on the ground outside of a vehicle and 18-year-old Kamari Smith-Capps in the driver’s seat.

Both teens had suffered from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives said that based on their preliminary investigation, Stacy and Smith-Capps were shot to death while sitting in the vehicle, and the suspects fled the scene on foot down Dixon Avenue.

The Richardson Independent School District confirmed with NBC 5 that Stacy was a student at Berkner High School. They added that Smith-Capps was a former student at the same school and was not enrolled in the school district.

Berkner High School Principal Kristy Cage also shared a message to parents and students regarding Stacy’s tragic death.

“It is with great sorrow that I share news about the passing last evening of one of our students, Camren Stacy. Camren was a valued member of our Ram family and will be missed by classmates and teachers. Trained counselors will be at school on Monday and will visit Camren’s classes. If you would like your student to talk with a counselor to help process this news or would like guidance or ideas about talking to your child, please contact our counseling office at 469-593-7048 or 469-593-7049. We are in contact with Camren’s family to offer support. If you would like to share condolences or memories of Camren with his family that may help them through this tragic time, please email condolences@g.risd.org, and our counseling staff will pass messages along. I ask you to please join me in keeping Camren’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

The police department did not reveal any details about the suspects’ description.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or Jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.