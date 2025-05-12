Grand Prairie

Bodies of 2 men recovered, identified after drownings reported at Joe Pool Lake

Men were not wearing life vests when they went overboard, officials say

By NBCDFW Staff

Joe Pool Lake on May 12, 2025.
NBC 5 News

The bodies of two men pulled from Joe Pool Lake over the weekend were identified Monday.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said they were called at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported two men fell off a boat and into the lake and didn't resurface.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The men, officials said, were not wearing life vests.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team searched the area until dark on Saturday and picked it up again on Sunday morning.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire department said Sunday that the bodies of two men were found before noon. They were identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday as 23-year-old Koby Anthony Daniels and 33-year-old Guy Duvonte Hamilton.

Officials shared no further information about Daniels or Hamilton or what led to them falling off the boat.

Officials with the Grand Prairie Fire Department said as lake season begins, they strongly encouraged the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device while near or in the water.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us