The bodies of two men pulled from Joe Pool Lake over the weekend were identified Monday.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said they were called at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported two men fell off a boat and into the lake and didn't resurface.

The men, officials said, were not wearing life vests.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team searched the area until dark on Saturday and picked it up again on Sunday morning.

The fire department said Sunday that the bodies of two men were found before noon. They were identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday as 23-year-old Koby Anthony Daniels and 33-year-old Guy Duvonte Hamilton.

Officials shared no further information about Daniels or Hamilton or what led to them falling off the boat.

Officials with the Grand Prairie Fire Department said as lake season begins, they strongly encouraged the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device while near or in the water.