The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a chance to draft Duke phenom Cooper Flagg.

Fans didn’t see it coming but they are happy it did. For some Mavs fans, it’s not so much about how this came about, but what comes next.

RJ Choppy from the ‘Shan and RJ’ show on 105.3 The Fan said it’s a turning point for the franchise.

It was quiet Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Victory Park, but Dallas Mavericks fans understood the magnitude of what had just happened. Already, there’s a sense that the mood is shifting.

“[Fans] started to, I don’t want to say check out, but check out. And they needed a reason to come back. So that’s number one, why it’s big, is that you potentially save the franchise in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Choppy

The Mavs securing the number one pick was not on most people's 2025 Bingo cards.

“Not only have the Mavs in their history had the first overall pick, they’ve never even moved up from where they were slotted or where they should’ve been based on record,” Choppy said.

NBC 5 ran into a man who wanted to snap a photo with the Dirk statue said he welcomes the news, no matter how we got here.

“It’s rigged! It must be rigged! But yeah, it’s alright with me. Let’s do it,” he said.

Choppy said whether that’s the case depends on who you ask.

“We’ll never know, it’s all talk show fodder, it’s fan fodder,” he said. “But I will say this, it’s very convenient that the league saw the fourth largest TV market essentially lose their fanbase overnight, and then a couple of months later they go and get the overall number one pick.”

But he said we can do something in the meantime.

“Stay calm,” he said. “They’re going to draft Cooper Flagg or they’re going to trade for Giannis. Either way, we are better off today than we were, say, four hours ago.”