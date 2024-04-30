One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, central units were dispatched to Interstate 35 and State Highway 121 in response to a major crash shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation led officers to believe that a vehicle lost control, crashed into the concrete barrier, then went over the overpass.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, all lanes of traffic on northbound I-35 at SH 121 as well as eastbound SH 121 at I-35 were shut down for several hours while officers responded to the scene.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.