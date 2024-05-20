North Texas school district considers legal action against embattled principal

The former high school principal at the center of a controversy in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD will attend a school board meeting on Monday.

The district is considering suing Dr. James Whitfield for legal fees, who sued them in 2023 for breaking a confidentiality agreement. Whitfield lost, and now the district could ask Whitfield to pay their legal bills.

It all started back in 2021. Colleyville Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield was accused of racially dividing his school district and promoting a woke agenda by a group of parents.

In an interview with NBC 5 in 2021, Whitfield said the district failed to defend him against the attacks, even ordering him to take down photos on social media of him and his wife on a beach.

Whitfield said in our interview that GCISD had told him they had complaints about the photos from their parents.

After several board meetings where Whitfield's supporters and opponents faced off, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Whitfield parted ways. In a settlement agreement, they agreed not to disparage one another.

Then, new board member Tammy Nakamura spoke at a Republican town hall meeting, where, according to a legal complaint filed by Whitfield, she called him an activist and talked about his personnel file. He sued and lost.

Now, Grapevine Colleyville ISD will consider going after Whitfield to pay their legal bills to defend themselves in the suit he filed in the name of being good stewards of taxpayer money.

GCISD has struggled to heal since the Whitfield situation.

A district survey in 2023 found that 5% of those polled felt the district was headed in the wrong direction. In May 2024, school board members of opposing viewpoints were elected, each by tiny margins. This shows the district is divided almost equally in terms of leadership.