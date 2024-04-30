A veteran Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after an investigation into allegations of assault and official oppression reveals he shoved a man "unnecessarily several times."

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, an internal investigation was launched after a complaint was made against patrol officer Clayton Ryan for an alleged incident five years ago.

Investigators with the department's Internal Affairs Unit said while responding to a disturbance call on Sept. 28, 2019, "it was learned that Officer Ryan used profane language towards the subject and physically assaulted the individual by shoving him unnecessarily several times."

After reviewing the investigation, department officials and Chief Neil Noakes agreed Ryan violated multiple department policies and he was fired on Monday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is filled with officers who do the job right every day. In this case, Officer Ryan did not conduct himself in a manner that represents the professionalism of law enforcement. The department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent with our community," the department said in a statement.

The police department did not release any further information about the alleged incident. It's not immediately clear if Ryan will appeal the termination.

Ryan had been with the Fort Worth Police Department department for seven years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau at the time of the incident.