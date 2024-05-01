southlake

Carroll High School, Carroll Senior High School closed Wednesday due to ‘potential threat'

All other Carroll ISD campuses will be open Wednesday, district officials said

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School will be closed Wednesday in response to a threat.

According to Carroll ISD officials, the school district received an anonymous report of a "potential threat" on Tuesday night.

Southlake police said the report involved a message that was written on a bathroom stall door by someone referring to the STARR test and a potential school shooting on May 1.

No specific target was identified and no additional details were provided in the message, police said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Both CHS and CSHS will be closed on May 1 while the Southlake police carry out their investigation.

All other Carroll ISD campuses will be open Wednesday and will continue with their normal operations, district officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 12 hours ago

Arlington student shoots Sam Houston HS employee with toy Orbeez gun, no charges filed after

marijuana 13 hours ago

North Texas advocates, opponents react to potential easing of federal marijuana restrictions

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

southlake
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us