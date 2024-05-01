Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School will be closed Wednesday in response to a threat.

According to Carroll ISD officials, the school district received an anonymous report of a "potential threat" on Tuesday night.

Southlake police said the report involved a message that was written on a bathroom stall door by someone referring to the STARR test and a potential school shooting on May 1.

No specific target was identified and no additional details were provided in the message, police said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Both CHS and CSHS will be closed on May 1 while the Southlake police carry out their investigation.

All other Carroll ISD campuses will be open Wednesday and will continue with their normal operations, district officials said.

#SAFEdragon Alert: After an anonymous report of a potential threat was received overnight, CHS & CSHS campuses are CLOSED today, May 1, while the Southlake Police conduct a thorough investigation. All other CISD campuses are open and will continue with their normal operations. pic.twitter.com/8EGdeptybi — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) May 1, 2024

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.