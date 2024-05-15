A group of men fighting cancer found something good on a fishing trip to Glen Rose about an hour southwest of Fort Worth. They found hope and healing.

Mike Tabor and Rick Hall sent us the story and pictures about Reel Recovery. The national nonprofit organization hosts free fly fishing retreats for men living with all forms of cancer.

The program has three goals:

To provide a safe, reflective environment for the participants to discuss their cancer experience with other men who have gone through it too, thereby providing support and information to help them in their recovery.

To provide introductory fly-fishing instruction that enables the participants to learn a new skill, form a healing connection with nature, and participate in a sport they can continue throughout their recovery and lifetime.

To provide participants information about cancer-related resources, both in the local community and nationally, to facilitate networking and enhanced management of their recovery.

Pictures from the retreat last month in Glen Rose in Somervell County show men casting cancer aside and hooking support they may not have known they needed. During the retreat, the men meet several times for what are called Courageous Conversations. A trained professional helps them talk about their cancers and how the disease has changed their lives.

By the end of the weekend, bonds are made, friendships are built, and men leave more equipped to face challenges that await.

Reel Recovery started back in 2003 and hosts retreats all over the country. The nonprofit relies on a small staff and board, supporters who donate funds, contribute fly-fishing equipment and volunteer to help coordinate or staff one of our retreats.

Adult men (age 21+) in any stage of treatment, recovery or in full remission from all forms of cancer are eligible to attend one Reel Recovery Retreat. The Retreats are completely free to the participants. Reel Recovery provides all meals, lodging and fishing equipment. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to and from the Retreat location.

The next retreat in Glen Rose where men are encouraged to Be well! Fish on! happens in October. Others, though, are scheduled across the country from now through November.

See the 2024 retreat schedule here.

Sign up here to participate.

Learn how to support here.

Get volunteer information here.